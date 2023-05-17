 News And Events

Hung Kings' Festival or Hung Kings death anniversary is a Vietnamese festival held annually from the 8th to the 11th of the third lunar month, in which the 10th day is the main festival day.
Together with Pho and spring
roll, Vietnamese sandwich has become so famous and popular in many countries
that it is included as a new word in the American dictionary.
Being a distinctive Vietnamese dish, especially to those who live in the North, Pho is available everywhere, from villages to urban cities, to be sold by street vendors or served at luxurious restaurants.
"Balance" may be
the single word that is commonly used to describe Viet Nam's gastronomy. In
essence, Vietnamese cuisines usually reach the balance of ingredients and
recipe: neither putting too much salt and fat, nor using fattening cooking
methods such as frying that may lead to diseases.
The Mekong Delta is the
southernmost region of Viet Nam, comprising one city and 12 provinces. The
Delta is formed by a huge amount of silt and has been extended together with
the sea level rise over the years.
Situated in Kien Giang
province, Phu Quoc is the largest island among the 22 islands located in the
Gulf of Thailand, and also the largest island of Viet Nam.
Mui Ne is located in the east
coast of Phan Thiet city, Binh Thuan province and about 250 km north of Ho Chi
Minh City. The place is famous for shady roads under coconut trees, wonderful
beaches, cliffs and sand dunes glowing in the sunlight.
Located in Nha Trang city,
Khanh Hoa province, Nha Trang Bay is known as the most famous beach destination
in Viet Nam.
More than 40 km south of Tuy
Hoa city, Phu Yen province, the Cliff of Stone Plates looks, from a far
distance, like a huge beehive which is about 50 meters in width, 200 meters in
length.
Located in Da Nang city in
the central region of Viet Nam, Son Tra is referred to as a precious natural
pearl. This peninsula has a moderate climate all the year round. It is
particularly charming with vast forests, sheltering a large number of rare
animals, beautiful coral reefs and alluring beaches such as Bai Bac, Bai Nam
and Bai But.
Phong Nha-Ke Bang National
Park is situated in Quang Binh province. The Park can be compared to a huge and
valuable geological museum of the world thanks to its complicated geological
structure with different categories of stone including sandstone, quartz,
schist, siliceous limestone.
About 100 km to the south of
Ha Noi and 7 km away from Ninh Binh city, Trang An Landscape Complex covers an
area of more than 2,000 hectares, mostly comprising karst hills, mysterious and
majestic grottos, paddy fields and dozens of historical and cultural relics
such as pagodas and temples.
Recognized by UNESCO as a
world heritage site for its values of landscape, geology and geomorphology in
1994 and 2000, Ha Long Bay, located in Quang Ninh province, is a wonderful and
skillful masterpiece of nature.
Lying at the height of
approximately 2,000 meters above the sea level, covered with clouds all the
year round, Sapa has a magnificent and pristine beauty of a typical mountainous
town in the Northern border area of Viet Nam.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong; President of the Cambodian
People’s Party and Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen; and General
Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos
Thongloun Sisoulith held a meeting in Hanoi on September 26.
NDO/VNA
– Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Lao
counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith on June 6 highlighted their countries’
mutual support in the COVID-19 combat and identified ways to augment
bilateral relations.
NDO/VNA
– Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung on March 19 headed a
delegation to the headquarters of the Commission for External Relations
of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, on the
occasion of the 66th founding anniversary of the Lao Party (March 22).
The Military Command of the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh
organised a ground-breaking ceremony on March 12 for a project to
upgrade a revolutionary historical relic site associated with the Lao
People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP).
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 10 held talks via videoconference with his counterparts from Cambodia, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith.
NDO/VNA – Outcomes of the 11th National
Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) were informed to
the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) at a video conference on February
26.
The 13th
National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam officially opened at
the National Convention Centre in the capital city of Hanoi in the
morning of January 26.
NDO – Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith is
visiting Vietnam and co-chairing the 43rd session of the Vietnam – Laos
Inter-Governmental Committee from December 4 – 6. This is made at the
invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. It is a political event
of important significance in developing the great friendship, special
solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos;
increasing political trust; as well as creating a unified channel to
direct and promote the implementation of the two countries’ high-level
agreements.
Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich on September 8 held phone talks with his Lao counterpart General Chansamone Chanyalath to review bilateral defence cooperation in the recent past and discuss cooperation directions for the time to come.
